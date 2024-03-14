I had to fly the new post-business-rescue SAA last week to catch an international connection. Usually it’s Safair or Airlink (“SAA’s R3bn deal with Takatso falls apart,” March 13).
Believe it or not, it was a superb experience. Excellent, friendly and customer-centric service. Planes in great condition (A320) with great communication from the flight deck and punctual departure and arrival. Being able to use Star Alliance benefits was an added bonus.
It was a far better experience than either of the other two market-dominant carriers. Price was on par as well.
Uwe von Braun Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: SAA beats competition
