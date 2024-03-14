LETTER: SAA funded civil servants

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“SAA once again becomes a plaything of the ruling party”, March 14).
As SAA was always more expensive than its private sector competitors, it would be interesting to know how many passengers outside government officials actually flew with the airline.
It would seem that government support for the airline simply moved from direct subsidies to indirect ones through payments by the state (funded by the taxpayer) as it became the “civil servants’” airline.
Nick Steen Via BusinessLIVE
