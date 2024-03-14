Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA funded civil servants

t would be interesting to know how many passengers outside government officials actually flew with the airline

14 March 2024 - 13:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“SAA once again becomes a plaything of the ruling party”, March 14).

As SAA was always more expensive than its private sector competitors, it would be interesting to know how many passengers outside government officials actually flew with the airline.

It would seem that government support for the airline simply moved from direct subsidies to indirect ones through payments by the state (funded by the taxpayer) as it became the “civil servants’” airline.

Nick Steen
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: SAA once again becomes a plaything ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Why we should worry about KZN
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MICHAEL ZAHARIEV: Resale democratises luxury for ...
Opinion
4.
MARK BARNES: Choose the right mayor — do not look ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BHEKI MAHLOBO: Strong rand outlook if election ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.