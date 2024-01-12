SIYABONGA HADEBE: Responses to Zuma’s MK party are missing the point
Support for it points to the failure of the democratic regime to achieve liberty and equality
Former president Jacob Zuma and his newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party drew large crowds in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, as the ANC prepared for its annual January 8 celebrations in Nelspruit. Some observers believe this “battle of two ANCs” will determine the outcome of the upcoming national elections.
Certainly, the ANC could face serious challenges in some of its traditional strongholds. The re-emergence of Zuma and his new party on the SA political scene seems to have caught it flat-footed, seeming o be devoid of a coherent response to this disruptive force. But the MK party’s success will hinge on Zuma’s ability to mobilise his former supporters and tap into the ANC’s legacy of liberation struggle. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.