ANC eThekwini begins to identify MK party defectors
Regional secretary instructs branches to conduct survey of ANC members working for former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe party
27 December 2023 - 12:41
The ANC in eThekwini, which is the party’s largest region by membership, has begun a process of identifying members who have defected to former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.
The region in KwaZulu-Natal is a traditional stronghold of the ANC, with the party having retained two key wards in December by-elections. The region has also set itself a goal of garnering 1.5-million votes for the ANC in 2024's elections as pressure mounts for it to retain governance of the province...
