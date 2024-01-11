ANC leadership weighs Zuma’s fate ahead of January 8 statement
Fikile Mbalula says after Mpumalanga walkabout the ANC will remain in power forever if it deals decisively with SA’s problems
11 January 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 11 January 2024 - 10:28
The ANC’s leadership must decide to confront or defer a decision on the fate of former president Jacob Zuma as it convenes a crucial meeting on Thursday ahead of the governing party’s January 8 statement.
Zuma, who was the ANC’s president for 10 years, was recalled by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) as head of state in 2018, and has since consistently undermined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership of the governing party...
