JOHAN STEYN: The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act can be a blueprint for African tech policy
The pioneering legislation reconciles formidable capabilities with strong monitoring and transparency
The EU achieved consensus last week on an innovative legislative framework to oversee artificial intelligence (AI), an event that ushers in a paradigm shift in technological regulation. With its formal adoption due in two years, this groundbreaking legislation signifies a substantial achievement in the EU’s endeavours to reconcile the formidable capabilities of AI with the requirement for strong, efficient supervision.
A precise, unambiguous definition of AI systems, in accordance with the criteria established by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is a fundamental component of this legislative framework. This methodology guarantees conformity between the regulations of the EU and globally acknowledged standards. However, the legislation excludes AI applications that are employed for nonprofessional, military, or defence purposes, with regulatory emphasis primarily on applications in the private sector...
