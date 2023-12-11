Artificial intelligence systems in customer communications is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by GhostDraft CEO Wayne Toms.
The discussion highlights the ways in which customer communication management has been affected by AI. Core to the discussion is how companies can engender trust in their communication with customers while using the technology.
GhostDraft, launched in Cape Town in 1984, is one of the pioneers in the document automation industry. The company specialises in building systems that allow companies to facilitate communication with their customers, servicing financials services players such as insurers.
Toms says many people are still untrusting of AI systems when it comes to answering queries. This is mostly because such systems are not good at addressing complex issues, which ultimately leaves customers preferring to interact with a human company representative.
“Sometimes AI just gets it wrong. In more extreme cases, AI has led to bias or prejudice,” he says.
He explains that the technology often works best when it is used in collaboration with humans, rather than abdicating responsibility to a computer.
Topics of discussion include: how SA financial services players are adapting to the demands of modern consumers; understanding the importance of the customer experience; how platforms can ensure their customer communication is effective; and strategies to help SA banks build trust and loyalty among their customers.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST: The fight to build trust with AI customer communication
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by GhostDraft CEO Wayne Toms
Artificial intelligence systems in customer communications is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by GhostDraft CEO Wayne Toms.
The discussion highlights the ways in which customer communication management has been affected by AI. Core to the discussion is how companies can engender trust in their communication with customers while using the technology.
GhostDraft, launched in Cape Town in 1984, is one of the pioneers in the document automation industry. The company specialises in building systems that allow companies to facilitate communication with their customers, servicing financials services players such as insurers.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Toms says many people are still untrusting of AI systems when it comes to answering queries. This is mostly because such systems are not good at addressing complex issues, which ultimately leaves customers preferring to interact with a human company representative.
“Sometimes AI just gets it wrong. In more extreme cases, AI has led to bias or prejudice,” he says.
He explains that the technology often works best when it is used in collaboration with humans, rather than abdicating responsibility to a computer.
Topics of discussion include: how SA financial services players are adapting to the demands of modern consumers; understanding the importance of the customer experience; how platforms can ensure their customer communication is effective; and strategies to help SA banks build trust and loyalty among their customers.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS
PODCAST | Economics of funerals, according to SendOff
PODCAST | TymeBank eyes listing as valuation nears R20bn
PODCAST | Mainstream adoption of tokenisation starting to take hold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.