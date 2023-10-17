GAZA CONFLICT
MILTON SHAIN: Israel haters ignore a grievous history
The ‘apartheid’ analogy and the ‘colonial settler’ paradigm are simplistic and unhelpful
17 October 2023 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC national executive committee (NEC) and the government’s department of international relations & co-operation, among other Israel haters, should jettison notions of “original sin” and stop seeing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through an SA prism.
The “apartheid Israel” analogy and “colonial settler” paradigm are simplistic and unhelpful. They preclude understanding of a tragic historical conflict. Glimmers of hope, the foreclosing of options and mistakes on both sides are ignored...
