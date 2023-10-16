JSE follows global peers lower on Middle East war
The prospect of wild price swings continues to dog investors after Friday’s surges in crude oil and gold
16 October 2023 - 10:55
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning with its global peers as investors continued to assess the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.
The prospect of wild price swings continued to dog investors after Friday’s surges in crude oil and gold. According to Bloomberg Economics, a wider war in the Middle East risks tipping the world economy into recession. That has added another concern to investors’ growing list of worries, including about whether the Federal Reserve has finished raising interest rates, reported Bloomberg...
