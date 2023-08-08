DAVID LEWIS: Train the spotlight on the still captured police
The neutering of law enforcement institutions allows grand crime to make inroads everywhere
The main element in the capture of the state by the Zuma-Gupta syndicate was the systematic neutering of law enforcement institutions. First the Scorpions were disbanded. One of Jacob Zuma’s first acts on ascending to the presidency was the appointment of the notorious criminal, Richard Mdluli, to the helm of the crime intelligence division of the SA Police Service (SAPS).
The destruction of the Hawks, the Scorpions’ replacement, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is well documented. This, and the consequent impunity enjoyed by the Zumas, Guptas and many others, was achieved largely through Zuma’s decisive influence over the appointment of the leadership of each of these agencies. There is surely a special place in hell for the likes of Mdluli, Berning Ntlemeza (erstwhile head of the Hawks), and Shaun Abrahams, Zuma’s appointee as NPA head. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.