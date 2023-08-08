A pragmatic stance towards the Niger junta could have serious repercussions for Africa
A zero-tolerance approach to coups must be taken by regional and global powers
The coup in Niger has resulted in significant regional and international fallout. On July 26 members of the presidential guard blockaded the presidential palace. Shortly after, a group of soldiers appeared on state TV to announce the formation of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) and the removal of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, citing the need to “put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance”.
Later, Col Amadou Abdramane, who first announced the military takeover, declared Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the presidential guard, as the new head of state and that the constitution and other institutions had been dissolved. ..
