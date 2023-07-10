Opinion

CARTOON: Stacking the deck in Zimbabwe

10 July 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, July 10 2023
Monday, July 10 2023

Mnangagwa opens election bid as inflation battle continues

President promises to revive economy that has halved since 2000
News
1 week ago

Zimbabwe’s inflation doubles in June amid weakening Zimdollar

The Zimbabwean dollar has crashed 50% since the start of June, reminiscent of the 2008 hyperinflationary period
World
1 week ago

Eleven candidates to run in Zimbabwe’s August presidential poll

The election is likely to pit President Emmerson Mnangagwa against pastor and lawyer Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change
World
2 weeks ago

Zim stifles opposition with outrageous election fees

Presidential hopefuls must pay $20,000 to run in the August 2023 elections; aspiring MPs are required to fork out $1,000
World
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Speak up for rights

SA government must refuse to endorse rigged elections in Zimbabwe
Opinion
3 weeks ago
Friday, July 7 2023
Friday, July 7 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: Paul Mashatile makes his play for power
Opinion / Editorials
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Brics currency is not on the cards
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANDREW BAHLMANN: Privatisation in Africa a ...
Opinion
4.
NOMHLE NGWENYA: Severe weather events are ...
Opinion
5.
AYABONGA CAWE: Micro-economies of the humble ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.