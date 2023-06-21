Despite Chinese demand concerns, expectations of a more assertive Fed and potential US crude stockpile reductions boost oil futures
Board vacancies should be filled to address accountability deficit
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Retailer has too many moving parts and is thus unlikely to be able to come up with a quick fix
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Countries should look to US’s zero-tolerance approach, Iata executive says
The US and China — and the political, economic but also values systems they represent — are locked in a battle for global supremacy. It has been said over and again that both are vying for access to Africa’s natural resources, investment opportunities, and a growing consumer class, as well as geopolitical support at the UN and other global bodies. Their approaches and values are radically different, but who is better placed to win long-term influence on the continent?
US economic policy prescription in Africa has historically centred on building market-orientated economies, and on encouraging private sector investment and free trade. US-controlled global financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank have been key implementers of such policies. The US has also attempted to promote Western-style governance and human rights. ..
YAYA MOUSSA: A global battle, with Africa centre stage
US-China battle for supremacy has as much to do with values as it has with influence and economic clout
