Markets

JSE weakens after China rate cut fails to impress

Less-than-expected reduction fuels concern about recovery prospects for the world’s second-biggest economy

BL Premium
20 June 2023 - 11:39 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning and global equity markets were mixed after a less-than-expected interest rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC).

Overnight, the PBoC trimmed its lending rates by just 10 basis points (bps), fuelling concern about the prospects for a rebound in the world’s second-biggest economy after authorities lifted a strict zero-Covid policy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.