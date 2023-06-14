US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
30 years ago I never thought we would still be fighting against child marriage, female genital mutilation, and ensuring access to basic reproductive and sexual health services
The rights of women and girls are being eroded across the world. Over the past few years basic rights have been rolled back under a barrage of anti-feminist rhetoric and legislation that UN Women believes have greatly widened the global gender gap.
From young women prevented from attending high school in the Middle East to government targeting of women’s groups in Europe and Asia, the US rescinding the constitutional right to abortion care, and the persecution of women and girls in Afghanistan for violating Taliban decrees, we need to recognise the global threat to gender equality. ..
PHUMZILE MLAMBO-NGCUKA: Young women can’t take their rights for granted
