Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
It is easy to add the youth to our extensive to-do list of areas that require intervention, without taking action
City authorities vow not to give in to criminal syndicates that have delayed or halted at least seven projects
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Telecom company goes from R2.63bn profit in 2022 to R9.97bn loss
The largest positive contributions came from gold and coal
Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address challenges
Authorities want to mitigate the impact of climate change, but but experts say there are cheaper, more practical options
One down and one more to go, proclaimed the Australia skipper after beating India
It can take up to eight passengers at once, climb mountains and keep up with the smaller cousins on the road
In the second quarter of 2020, SA lost more than 2-million jobs. It has now regained most of them. From the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023 alone formal employment climbed by 1-million, or 10%.
Still, the economy now has almost 200,000 fewer jobs than before the pandemic. That’s a 1.2% fall in employment in a country where, since the 1980s, joblessness has far exceeded global norms. Moreover, while more educated people have gained opportunities, especially in the public and private services, the less educated have experienced mass job losses. ..
NEVA MAKGETLA: The employment shift since the pandemic — and what to do about it
Job losses disproportionately affected younger workers and less skilled men and women
