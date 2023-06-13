Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
The construction sector has faced many challenges in recent years, led by a lack of infrastructure spending after the World Cup boom, Covid-19 pandemic, a sharp economic downturn and ongoing energy woes, which have led to a shrinking of the sector. Yet, as highlighted by the energy crisis facing the country, the construction sector has a critical role to play in the development of infrastructure to support solutions to SA’s energy woes and must therefore be allowed to thrive.
The sector has struggled to push ahead with large infrastructure projects. Policy uncertainty remains a serious constraint, and the industry has been further weighed down by slow progress in the awarding of crucial government and state-owned enterprises (SOE) tenders, as well as the legacy of state capture. ..
NICOLE MARTENS AND SIBONISO NXUMALO: Local construction sector can ignite fuse on SA’s infrastructure renewal
Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address the challenges
