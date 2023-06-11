Opinion

KGANKI MATABANE: SA needs to protect its local industry

It's time to rethink global trade terms for more favourable outcomes, writes Kganki Matabane

BL Premium
11 June 2023 - 07:21 KGANKI MATABANE

Just two decades ago, globalisation seemed unstoppable. China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation in 2001 was the final piece in the global free trade puzzle, and a period of unprecedented prosperity loomed, supported by a commodities boom. But history had other ideas.

Economic and political turbulence since the 2008 global financial crisis led experts to reconsider old orthodoxies. And recent supply shocks and persistently high inflation are causing economists, business leaders and policymakers to rethink the terms of global trade...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.