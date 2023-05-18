Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
It was former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld who said history had taught mankind that weakness is provocative — it entices people into doing things they otherwise would not do. His logic was that when people perceive weakness in a leader or state they are emboldened to act against them.
Rumsfeld was, of course, arguing for the unjust invasion of Iraq by the US in search of those elusive weapons of mass destruction. But that’s not where I am going with this...
KABELO KHUMALO: Pretoria's weakness is rousing Washington to mockery
The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
