Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says
The Americans have put the country on notice that if it claims being nonaligned it should start behaving that way
UK bank says allocating capital to coal-fired plants could leave private investors ‘stranded’
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Saltzman started the company with his wife Lynette in 1978
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Sunday’s vote is one of the most consequential elections in the country’s history
Had a full-strength team been picked for the next three games it could have helped Ireland’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup
Fly us to the moon and let us play among some Gucci Savoy collection luggage pieces
Last week was a bombshell week in the world of US-SA relations. Allegations that SA supplied the Russians with weapons became public through a round of megaphone diplomacy. The rand subsequently tanked, and we are all left wondering what will happen next.
It is a complex relationship at the best of times. The dids and did-nots of the 1980s remain etched into the minds of those who govern SA today. On the other hand, SA is the biggest beneficiary of the Africa Growth & Opportunities Act (Agoa), the US’s preferential trade programme. An SA delegation recently visited the US, and part of the discussions included the extension of trade benefits. ..
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Repairing US-SA relations would be in the interest of both countries
