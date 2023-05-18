Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Appearing to flout US sanctions not in the interests of the people of SA, says Du Toit
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Democratic president and Republican speaker agreed to negotiate directly on a deal to raise federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
World Rugby is looking at how artificial intelligence can help shape the future of the sport
The trouble with writing anything down, including columns and books, is that they can be used against you. The Nazis got the Nuremberg trials for all their note-taking. Colonial Britain recorded, painstakingly, all the people they hurt or murdered, and the records lie now in the British Library.
But the biggest problem with columns and books is that they’re history the moment they’re written down. Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has just had that rush that comes with finishing a piece of work and the flurry of debate and argument that follows. But beyond dropping one or two names we probably all suspect anyway, De Ruyter's book, Truth To Power, is basically him done...
PETER BRUCE: It’s Treasury that holds the key to Eskom’s fix — and the Germans
