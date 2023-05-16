Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Moonlighting with the Lady R, a tale of mystery and smoke

When the US, Russia and SA have to explain things, it’s a toss-up who lies the most

16 May 2023 - 05:00 Tom Eaton

It might not be Churchill’s riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, but the curious case of the Russian ship in the night is definitely a muddle wrapped in a gravy-stained napkin in a quietly burning dumpster, and I for one don’t know who to believe, or at least who to distrust the most. 

On the one hand, science tells us that if the ANC is moving its mouth, it’s lying. On the other, there are the many lefties reminding me that US ambassador Reuben Brigety represents the country that lied about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction so that it could help itself to Iraqi oil...

