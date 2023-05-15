National

No expulsion of US ambassador, ANC says

15 May 2023 - 19:48 Thando Maeko

The ANC has shot down calls by its leftist ally, the SA Communist Party (SACP), to expel US ambassador Reuben Brigety over the diplomatic fallout between the two countries arising from SA’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US and SA appear to be seeking ways to calm the situation after Brigety accused SA of supplying arms to Russia to aid its war effort in Ukraine. ..

