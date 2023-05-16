National

Ramaphosa to meet Putin and Zelensky amid US fallout

President will be joined by six African heads of state who will discuss a cease fire in the Russia-Ukraine war

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 13:58 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to Russia and Ukraine to meet his counterparts within the next two months as the yearlong conflict there continues to affect SA’s food security.

Ramaphosa will be joined by six African heads of state who will discuss the “cessation of hostilities for the sake of human lives,” an ANC national working committee (NWC) member said.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.