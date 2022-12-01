Opinion

CARTOON: Phala Phala high jump

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare

Handover of experts’ report on Phala Phala a spanner in the works for re-election prospects
National
17 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in the balance

Phala Phala panel finds prima facie evidence that the president may have violated the constitution
Politics
14 hours ago

ANC leaders call emergency meeting after damning Phala Phala report

ANC NEC to meet on Thursday as opposition parties demand that president steps aside
Politics
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars were from Sudanese businessman

The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
Politics
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Cool heads needed in dealing with Phala Phala inquiry

Panel investigating the theft of US dollars from the president’s farm will present its report to parliament by the November 30 deadline
Opinion
1 day ago
Wednesday, November 30 2022
Wednesday, November 30 2022
