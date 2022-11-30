Market data including bonds and fuel prices
President Cyril Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer on Phala Phala business affairs, a report of the expert panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo submitted to parliament said on Wednesday.
The decision means Ramaphosa could face an impeachment process. It also throws a spanner in the works for his prospects for re-election as ANC president when the party convenes for its elective conference in two weeks...
Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare
Handover of experts’ report on Phala Phala a spanner in the works for re-election prospects
