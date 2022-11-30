Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Cool heads needed in dealing with Phala Phala inquiry

Panel investigating the theft of US dollars from the president’s farm will present its report to parliament by the November 30 deadline

30 November 2022 - 05:00

SA’s young constitutional democracy will on Wednesday face a historic test when an independent panel reports on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in relation to the money that was stolen from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

On Monday, the three-person panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo confirmed that it would meet its end-November deadline for tabling the report to parliament. The panel was appointed by the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to investigate whether the president broke the law in the way he dealt with the theft of money — in foreign currency — from his farm.      ..

