Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
Accessing data and analytical insights into how resources are used and where leaks or faults affect consumption can be crucial
The accused include Transnet’s former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood
The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
It also considers using frozen assets to help rebuild Ukraine
They may face more drama in clash with the team that forced their exit in 2010
One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
SA’s young constitutional democracy will on Wednesday face a historic test when an independent panel reports on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in relation to the money that was stolen from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.
On Monday, the three-person panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo confirmed that it would meet its end-November deadline for tabling the report to parliament. The panel was appointed by the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to investigate whether the president broke the law in the way he dealt with the theft of money — in foreign currency — from his farm. ..
JOHN DLUDLU: Cool heads needed in dealing with Phala Phala inquiry
Panel investigating the theft of US dollars from the president’s farm will present its report to parliament by the November 30 deadline
