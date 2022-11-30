Politics

ANC leaders call emergency meeting after damning Phala Phala report

ANC NEC to meet on Thursday as opposition parties demand that president steps aside

BL Premium
30 November 2022 - 23:35 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko

The ANC’s 80-member national executive committee (NEC) is set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday after parliament’s advisory panel found that there are grounds for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be investigated by law enforcement agencies over the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020. 

The findings of the  report by the section 89 committee, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, is expected to be used by Ramaphosa’s detractors within the NEC to call for the president to step aside, threatening  his chances of winning a second term as the governing party’s leader its national conference in December. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.