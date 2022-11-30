Market data including bonds and fuel prices
ANC NEC to meet on Thursday as opposition parties demand that president steps aside
The ANC’s 80-member national executive committee (NEC) is set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday after parliament’s advisory panel found that there are grounds for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be investigated by law enforcement agencies over the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.
The findings of the report by the section 89 committee, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, is expected to be used by Ramaphosa’s detractors within the NEC to call for the president to step aside, threatening his chances of winning a second term as the governing party’s leader its national conference in December. ..
ANC leaders call emergency meeting after damning Phala Phala report
