Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars came from mystery Sudanese businessman

The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in late 2020 came from the sale of 20 buffalo to a mystery Sudanese businessman.
In his first official response to the allegations that erupted in the wake of the burglary, first exposed by Jacob Zuma ally Arthur Fraser in June, Ramaphosa also denied allegations of alleged torture of the perpetrators as well as accusations that hush money was paid to conceal the events. This is contained in his previously unseen submission to the parliamentary panel investigating whether he has a case to answer, which is being chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo...
