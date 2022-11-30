Politics

Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars came from mystery Sudanese businessman

The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000

BL Premium
30 November 2022 - 10:31 Garth Theunissen, Sam Mkokeli and Hajra Omarjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in late 2020 came from the sale of 20 buffalo to a mystery Sudanese businessman.

In his first official response to the allegations that erupted in the wake of the burglary, first exposed by Jacob Zuma ally Arthur Fraser in June, Ramaphosa also denied allegations of alleged torture of the perpetrators as well as accusations that hush money was paid to conceal the events. This is contained in his previously unseen submission to the parliamentary panel investigating whether he has a case to answer, which is being chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.