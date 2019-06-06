Why take a stand with Bible in hand?

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has long been known for statements about his faith. He declared that prophets had predicted he would become chief justice, and urged Christians to become more involved in making laws as believers.

He handed a bible to President Cyril Ramaphosa during his inauguration at Loftus Versfeld. Yet he appears not to allow his religious beliefs to interfere with his judgments, and has repeatedly stated that he would put his oath as chief justice first should there be a clash with his faith.

Can one safely look away then? Isn’t he a sterling example of how to reconcile faith with office? But that there is a problem is evidenced by the reaction to his gestures, or the lack thereof. The mainstream in the various iterations of Christianity remained silent like the tomb of Cain, the more dubious movements erupted in ecstasy.

In academic ranks there is little doubt that Mogoeng’s actions were dubious at the least. Brima van Niekerk, of the department of world religions at St Augustine College in Johannesburg, says presenting a religious text such as the Bible to the president cannot in itself offend, but it is the context that matters. And in this case, in a secularised public space, the wrong perceptions can be created.

Suren Naicker, of the department of modern languages at Unisa, says one such perception is of religious bias. He points to the blindfold of the “Lady Justice” and “bandying a bible in public, at such a significant event, belies what the office of the chief justice ought to stand for”.

The SA context, he continues, is “a climate of race-baiting and identity politics, [and] this could be misconstrued as a licence to further divide our already divided nation; it certainly raises concerns about our tripartite separation of powers between church, state and judiciary”.

Pieter Duvenage, philosopher attached to Akademia, feels — like Van Niekerk — that the presentation of a bible should best be done in a private context, even though both Mogoeng and Ramaphosa are dedicated Christians. “Although the boundary between the private and public is always precarious, I still think that the separation between state and church (also in SA) is a sound principle.”

But what about the atheists among us? Some researchers say nonbelievers and traditionalists are actually in the majority in SA. Numerous Facebook posts pointed out that during the swearing in of MPs, Mogoeng at least gave parliament the opportunity to pray or meditate in their own way.

But Thabelo Kotswana, a businessman from Johannesburg and an atheist, stated on Facebook: “We didn’t vote for religion. Only one party used religion as voting fodder and they were soundly trashed.” He elaborated for Business Day: “These are adults and they know when to pray or be one with their god, they don’t need prompting from another adult. If this were children it would be coercion.”

Nonbelievers, he says, are already under enormous pressure from the community to conform. Van Niekerk comments that the handing over of a bible to the president may appear to be innocent, but could inadvertently trigger exclusion.

The real question remains: what kind of state do we want in SA? Author Charl-Pierre Naudé says live and let live; give everyone a gap.

“SA is indeed a secular state. And so it must remain. But no principle should be applied too strictly. There should be breathing space for public expression of religious feeling. Creating breathing space for religion, and not to be ashamed of it, brings into play a fuller part of the brain and mind than is the case with narrow secular thought only. And that greater field of the spirit has the potential to feed the rational. A good example is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s religious foundation for his struggle against apartheid. "

Many other respondents in the debate fall back on the past. At last, they declare, with exclamation marks, there is prayer again in parliament, and the president again has a bible in his hand.

That’s where the real problem lies for Van Niekerk; that we are regressing to a time when Christianity was a state religion. The apartheid era was a primitive time when the state’s many abuses were justified by Christian principles and ideals.

Naudé adds the caveat to his liberal approach: “Religious beliefs do not necessarily lead to greater rationality in life. In fact this has been the opposite so far. And some of our very chief justice’s emotional and bitter pronouncements in some court cases are the clearest evidence.”

Returning to the inauguration of the president, the sixth in SA as secular state: one could easily have mistaken Mogoeng as an author signing a book of his own, putting his final stamp on it.

Is the chief justice writing the story of Ramaphosa’s presidency, and to what extent will the president be guided by it or other irrational beliefs — for example, the more irrational aspects of the ANC’s national democratic revolution doctrine — instead of the rational solutions the country needs so much?

• Pienaar is a journalist and author