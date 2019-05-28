David Mabuza’s once again an MP, setting the scene for a return as deputy president

David Mabuza looks set to be reappointed as deputy president, after he was sworn in as an MP — a blow to national leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to clean up his administration.

Mabuza was second in priority behind Ramaphosa on the ANC’s list of candidate MPs ahead of the May 8 elections, which the party won outright. While most MPs were sworn in last week, Mabuza asked for his appointment to the legislature to be postponed as he fended off accusations by the ANC’s integrity commission that he had brought the party into disrepute. That led to speculation he would be replaced as deputy president, as to hold the post one must be an MP.

Ramaphosa, who was inaugurated for a five-year term on May 25, is due to name his new cabinet this week and is under pressure to rid the executive of individuals tainted by corruption allegations. Under the constitution, his deputy must be selected from the ranks of the 400 MPs in the National Assembly.