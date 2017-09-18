Why red lights are flashing over consultation on communal land bills

Making their way through the legislative process are nine bills of seminal significance to people living on rural communal land. The Alliance for Rural Democracy appeals to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in particular to uphold the constitutional rights of those most likely to be affected and to consult the communities concerned.

Parliament is processing, or is due to process, six bills that have particular significance for the rights of people living in SA’s former homelands. Three draft bills have also been published for comment. Among these are the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Amendment Bill and the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill, which together echo and seek to entrench important aspects of the Bantu Authorities Act that shaped apartheid.

The amendment bill has already been approved by the National Assembly and sent for concurrence to the NCOP, where the obligation to test opinions on the ground is most stringent.

The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill is likely to be finalised by the National Assembly before end-2017 and sent to the NCOP for concurrence soon after.