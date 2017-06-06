Land policies try to solve imaginary issues at expense of real problems

This implies that a total of 17.5-million hectares has been transferred from white ownership since 1994, which is equal to 21.2% of the 82.8-million hectares of farm land in freehold. It can, therefore, be argued that the land-reform programme — through government and private acquisitions — is closer to the 30% target, contrary to common belief.

Obviously, much more can be done to make these land reform farms commercially viable operations, but this is more of an agrarian question than a land-reform one. It appears that the urgency should be redirected towards efforts to make land more productive, rather than exclusively focusing on transfers.

The new land-reform proposals, which seek to accelerate the pace of land transfers, are based on a false premise. Given the observed pace of land reform, these recently crafted policies seek to resolve an imaginary problem at the expense of real challenges, such as productivity, sustainability, service delivery and the department’s co-ordination efforts.

The Strengthening the Relative Rights of People Working the Land (50/50) policy and the gazetting of the Regulation of Agricultural Landholdings Bill are based on fundamentally flawed assumptions.

The policies imply that most farms consistently generate positive returns that can be distributed among farm workers, when in actual fact, returns are generally low. At best, returns reach 6% in a good season. With the erratic rainfall over the past two seasons, returns have tended to be negative. The sector is vulnerable and fragile, and a significant policy shift can easily translate into extended negative returns.

The sector is sagging under debt — a record R142bn in real terms in 2015 and estimated to have increased to R160bn in 2016 because of the drought. A compulsory 50/50 arrangement would imply that farm worker beneficiaries would inherit significant debt levels, which increases the risk of insolvency unless there is a significant government commitment.