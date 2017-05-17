Land reform: restitution, not redistribution, is the proper vehicle

The equality provision provides, first, that all are equal before the law, and secondly, that legislative measures may be taken to promote the achievement of the "equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms" in the Bill of Rights. The property rights provision not only protects private ownership of property, but also provides that the results of apartheid be redressed, that security of tenure be implemented, and that restitution of property take place.

None of these provisions call for, or imply, blanket redistribution of wealth and property legitimately acquired by owners. On the contrary: these provisions protect individuals and communities from oppressive meddling by the state, and enable the state to correct its own past misdeeds while respecting existing rights.

The proposed Bill violates the property rights of foreigners, and to require landowners to self-classify themselves on race and gender grounds betrays the non-racial and non-sexist values of the Constitution. The property rights clause, unlike other provisions which refer particularly to "citizens", provides that "nobody" will be deprived of their property and makes it clear that nationality has no bearing on the right to property in SA. The Bill is thus inconsistent not only with the spirit of the Constitution, but the very text itself.

A crucial phenomenon of the post-apartheid context that the political class ignores is land reform that has taken place outside of government programmes. An increasing number of black South Africans now live in former "white" suburbs or suburbs established in post-apartheid years. Adrian Frith’s interactive online map, based on the 2011 census, illustrates this well. While complete parity has not been — and will never be — achieved, "spatial apartheid" in the suburbs is a thing of the past.

"Townships", however, are a different story entirely. Millions of black and coloured South Africans continue to live under a quasi-state of house-arrest in these areas, either as tenants in their own homes, or are simply not allowed to sell their homes in search of greener pastures. Dozens of forms of apartheid tenure govern these areas and remain mostly unchanged to this day. This can swiftly be solved by the government if it would simply upgrade uncontested plots to full ownership.