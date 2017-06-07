Land bill clears one more hurdle

"They [farm owners] do not consult with municipalities. The result is that you have people on the streets. This bill is meant to correct that."

In 2011, Parliament heard that more than 1-million farm workers and dwellers had been evicted from 1994 to 2004.

Nkwinti said the bill proposed the establishment of two institutions: the land rights management committee at a local level, and the land rights management board. The board would advise the minister to ensure that people evicted were fully represented, said Nkwinti.

The bill suggests the government assist with legal representation in cases where farm dwellers face unlawful eviction. The bill also provides for compulsory mediation before an eviction dispute is referred to the courts. Under current legislation, mediation is not an enforceable requirement.

"These are pieces of legislation which are assisting us to control the situation on the farms … but at some point we have to deal with the land question in a fundamental way," the minister said.

DA MP Thomas Walters said the party supported the bill, with reservations. "The rural environment is one of vulnerability with farmers and farm workers being victims of brutal crime … redistribution in itself will not change tenure security unless an institutional setting exists that addresses the complicated environment in which farm workers and farmers operate," he said.

Walters said the legislation provides an opportunity for the state, commercial farmers, and farm dwellers to enhance humane service delivery through tenure grants, and the management of homelessness. If implemented properly, the proposed legislation will create stable, secure and investment-friendly rural communities.

The EFF rejected the bill, saying it did not go far enough in terms of tackling the tenure security challenges faced by farm workers and dwellers. The party said that instead of providing secure tenure, the bill provides landowners with a legal method to evict farm workers. The party wanted evictions to be outlawed altogether.

The Freedom Front Plus said the bill was not properly thought through and could have many unforeseen and negative consequences for landowners.

"One of the serious shortcomings of the bill is that it gives any person the right to bury his/her family on any land. If this is allowed, the landowner could possibly be liable to future land claims," said FF Plus chairman Anton Alberts.

"Due to the ANC’s statements about expropriation without compensation, farmers feel uncertain about their ownership of land and it is to be expected that they will not have faith in this new legislation."