Recession 101 — for those in charge of SA

Since the ANC, by its own admission, does not seem to understand the implications of a recession, let me paint that picture for the organisation:

• In a recession, the size of the economy shrinks;

• Tax revenues are lower, as corporates are not expanding and individuals earn less;

• Everything we import goes up in price as the rand depreciates — most importantly, fuel. Hence the cost of transport, already a major expenditure item for the poor, goes up;

• High inflation erodes whatever spending power consumers have;

• Corporates cut costs as their revenues are not growing. That means closure of businesses and massive job losses. Forget job creation, there will be none;

• The public sector shrinks, as there is no money to pay wages. More job losses;

• Interest rates go up on all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgage bonds. This will hit the poorest hardest;

• There is no money to invest in electricity, roads or water projects. As basic services collapse, so the government will increase prices;

• The government will need to borrow money to fund infrastructure projects, which is the only way to deliver jobs to unskilled people in SA. But good luck borrowing when you have scared off investors;

• There is no money to fund education, condemning yet another generation to a life of poverty. This in a world where emerging technologies will eliminate many menial jobs as it is;

• Service delivery protests will increase. So will crime; and

• The most skilled South Africans are once again planning to leave the country, depriving us of the talent best positioned to innovate, build and expand the private sector.

No amount of the ANC’s "policy conferences" and fancy words such as "a need for renewed focus on growth-enhancing policies required to reverse the country’s economic fortunes" can fix the problem.

There are no policies the fragmented ANC can come up with that will undo the damage. The decision to remove Gordhan is what will cost the ANC the country in the 2019 elections and reshape the future of millions of South Africans.

I hope that, in the coming weeks, the ANC national executive committee members and the party’s members of Parliament reflect on what their inaction will cost their families, friends, communities and SA. They will be the ones left to explain.

• Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) is Sygnia Group CEO.