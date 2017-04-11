Vouchers for public services would put power in the hands of the people

The IRR’s 2016 field survey shows that only 13% of black South Africans have benefited from employment equity, while 14% have gained from BEE ownership deals and 9% from BEE tenders. In addition, 15% of blacks have benefited from land reform (many of whom have opted for cash payments rather than land). Overall, about 14% of black South Africans have benefited from BEE, whereas 86% have not.

This outcome is in keeping with affirmative action programmes elsewhere in the world, which have also helped the most advantaged within the disadvantaged group. Moreover, as ANC stalwart Ben Turok writes, BEE "partners" are typically "those with inside knowledge of the government and easy access to ministers and top officials, who can ‘schmooze’ with top people in the state".

What then is to be done? The ANC’s allies have long been using the inevitable failures of BEE to push for ever more state ownership. The South African Communist Party, Cosatu and the ANC Youth League have all said BEE’s failure to generate "more egalitarian outcomes" meant the government must start nationalising land and "strategic" sectors. President Jacob Zuma is now speaking of expropriating land without compensation. But is this what ordinary South Africans want?

The IRR’s 2016 field survey provides important insights here. Only 0.5% of blacks regard slow progress with land reform as an important unresolved problem. A mere 0.1% identify skewed land ownership as a key cause of inequality. And only 1% think "more land reform" would best help them get ahead.

Respondents were also asked whether they would "prefer a political party which focuses on faster growth and more jobs or one which focuses on land expropriation to redress past wrongs". In reply, 84% of blacks opted for the former and a mere 7% for the latter.

Most black South Africans (73%) identify "more jobs and better education" as the best way to get ahead. But the millions of jobs required cannot be generated without an upsurge in business confidence and much faster economic growth. In addition, schooling will not improve so long as its provision remains in the hands of an incompetent state. Poor people also need much better housing and healthcare to help them get ahead.

The government already spends enormous sums — R680bn in this fiscal year — on education, healthcare and housing (plus community development). However, outcomes are dismal. About 80% of public schools are dysfunctional, at least 84% of public hospitals and clinics do not comply with basic standards and the state’s "RDP" houses remain small, badly located and often poorly built, despite a massive increase in the housing subsidy from R12,500 to R160,500.

People have long been urging the government to transfer its housing subsidies directly to households, saying they could build better houses for themselves with this money. This demand could be met by giving people tax-funded housing vouchers, redeemable solely for housing-related expenditure. But why stop at housing when the state’s provision of schooling and healthcare is also so flawed? And when education vouchers, in particular, are already being used in many countries to give parents a real choice, promote competition and drive up the quality of schooling?

The 2016 field survey asked respondents if they would like to have tax-funded education, healthcare and housing vouchers to help them meet their needs in these key spheres. About 85% of black people supported the idea of education vouchers. Support for housing and healthcare vouchers was similar at 83% on each. In addition, 74% of blacks said these vouchers would be more effective in helping them to get ahead than existing BEE policies.