What does Zuma’s game of musical chairs mean for the energy industry?

The president then announced during the state of the nation address that projects would be signed as agreed. Eskom clarified and gave a benchmark tariff of R0.62/kwh per project that is now considered suitable for signature. This process took more than six months to get in place but the delay has tarnished the REIPPPP which was seen as a benchmark by many countries on how to develop a renewable energy sector.

The delay in signing the PPAs will undoubtedly have an effect on other incumbent energy industries such as liquefied natural gas (LNG). The combined lack of adherence by Eskom to the REIPPPP, the unexpected Cabinet reshuffle and subsequent credit downgrade will cause anyone looking at entering the LNG sector in SA to have second thoughts. If they have not already decided to walk away from a prospective deal, LNG players will now be running new calculations, taking into account not only the increased borrowing costs and weaker rand, but also adding on an increased cost to any project based on country risk.

For most companies operating in the energy sector, be they in oil and gas or renewables, there are not many jurisdictions in which they would not operate. The difference though is the higher the country risk, the greater the margin investors will expect to see. This balancing of risk versus reward may very well see companies being unable to justify the risk of setting up operations in SA.

The future of SA’s energy industry will not be shaped solely by our new energy minister. Our ministers are rarely in one position long enough to make any major contribution. Rather, our energy sector will be defined by the government’s willingness to assure investors that programmes and policies they put in place are going to be adhered to and changes will be made through a consultative process.

If the most recent round of projects had such a difficult journey to find clarity, what would be the fate of future rounds SA once envisioned? Without this stability and engagement, we will be left with no further investment in renewables, LNG or any other energy source open to IPPs, putting nuclear back on the cards as it will be the only option. Perhaps this is the end goal of government.