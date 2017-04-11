ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION
INTERVIEW: Time to change the Constitution to allow land seizure, says Mbete
National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete talks to Genevieve Quintal about land, her role in the struggle, and why the ANC can’t ignore rating downgrades
Baleka Mbete cried the day that the provision for land expropriation was adopted as part of the democratic Constitution’s property clause. Along with Willie Hofmeyr, she had been tasked by the ANC caucus to focus on talks on this clause.
In 2017, SA celebrates 20 years since the adoption of the Constitution.
The National Assembly speaker and ANC chairwoman says she believes in land expropriation without compensation and now is the time to change the Constitution.
"For me nothing is as exciting as the opportunity for us to reopen that and relook and say, ‘How do we strengthen it’, because now, 20 years later, we have to accept that the land-reform process has been too slow," Mbete says.
"There are those who say, ‘Implement the property clause the way it is’. I was never happy with it and, frankly, I know probably many people won’t be happy with me saying I agreed more with the PAC [Pan Africanist Congress of Azania] position because our land was stolen."
There are several reasons why the issue of land needs to be reopened for discussion, she says, and the chief one is that it goes hand in hand with economic transformation.
"If you don’t have land, on what are [you] going to build structures for you to be involved in economic activity?"
However, the land clause is not the only one in the Constitution that needs re-examination, she says.
The role of the National Council of Provinces and how it can contribute to law-making at a national level should also be tackled. "We have an opportunity in this year to look at strengthening, to look at improving [the Constitution]," she says.
Mbete has become synonymous with the chaos in Parliament and appears to be struggling to rein in the EFF when its members filibuster in the National Assembly. This is her second stint as speaker, undoubtedly the most eventful.
She has a long struggle history and went into exile in Swaziland in 1976.
She remembers the day students who had escaped SA arrived in exile.
"I was one of those who received those hundreds of young people who came out. I always remember a young person on crutches who came out and I was wondering, ‘My God, what got into this young person on crutches?’. How he crossed the border, I don’t know," she says.
When Mbete went into exile, she left behind her four-month-old son and one-year-old daughter.
Although a politician at heart, Mbete says if she had her own way, she would spend more time with her family, write poetry and sing in a church choir.
"I do believe life is short and I am aware I have missed out on the family side of things.… I am a mother who is dying to have more time with my family, but I continue to be in the space that I have chosen because I was not forced," she says.
"But first and foremost, I was a freedom fighter and I have been, so my children grew up in that environment and I am very conscious of that."
She has considered retiring from politics, but no longer sees this as an option, she says.
The ANC chairwoman has ambitions to be president of SA. Earlier in 2017, she announced that she would throw her hat into the ring and make herself available to be elected as the next president of the party.
She has now pulled back, on the instruction of the ANC, saying that it is not the time to speak about succession.
But she believes that, in principle, it is time for a woman to lead the ANC.
Mbete acknowledges that the country is "not in a good place" after President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle and the resulting downgrades by ratings agencies.
Some in the ANC have made light of the downgrades, with Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane telling an ANC Youth League rally: "The West can’t dictate to us. The rand falls. It fell in apartheid [times] and we will pick it up again now."
But Mbete says the ANC is aware it cannot pretend that a downgrade does not matter and it cannot be wished away.
"At the end of the day, it affects people’s lives. It matters what they are able to do with the R10 [that] they have.
"There are commentators who can afford to sit on the sidelines and have those comments about [whether we should even be listening to ratings agencies], but the issue is what do we do to respond to that which affects our people ... their economic standing and ability to survive and to actually improve their lives."
Mbete speaks about "radical economic transformation", but when asked why the ANC is unable to implement its policy, she replies: "You don’t arrive in a space and you are very wise that very same day, on day one."
The ANC adopted the policy only at its last conference, she reminds me. "We’re actually … saying we’ve got to make it a broader concept — of not just economic transformation but socioeconomic transformation — because the socioeconomic and economic in everyday life are a [round] ball of a person’s life.
"Your social life is not going to be built if economically, you are not doing well."
The ANC’s team tasked with dealing with this concept will look into these issues, she says.
Mbete has been accused of protecting Zuma and failing to hold him to account, but she does not agree with this criticism. She has also defended Zuma’s decision to remove Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.
On Friday, citizens took to the streets to protest and call for Zuma to resign. The ANC as an organisation has a particular space and life of its own, but it is also leading government and society. She does not believe it is right for the country to demand that the ANC get rid of its president.
"We will make mistakes, but I don’t think it should be expected that we will be easily convinced to come out of that and, in fact, stop all of that and listen to the people.
"Yes, let’s listen to the people in a space where we don’t disrupt this very critical responsibility of fulfilling the mandate given by the South African society and the electorate in the last elections."
There are institutions, such as the judiciary, that are going to deal with any wrongdoing by leaders, she adds.
"It’s not an easy thing to say, ‘Well, so many thousands have come out today so, therefore, the ANC must kick out its president’. The ANC is saying, ‘Wait a minute, this country has a very good judicial system let us use it’.
"If there are crimes which have been committed, let us deal with them based on those institutions which we have created ourselves as South Africans."
