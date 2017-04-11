INTERVIEW: Time to change the Constitution to allow land seizure, says Mbete

"I do believe life is short and I am aware I have missed out on the family side of things.… I am a mother who is dying to have more time with my family, but I continue to be in the space that I have chosen because I was not forced," she says.

"But first and foremost, I was a freedom fighter and I have been, so my children grew up in that environment and I am very conscious of that."

She has considered retiring from politics, but no longer sees this as an option, she says.

The ANC chairwoman has ambitions to be president of SA. Earlier in 2017, she announced that she would throw her hat into the ring and make herself available to be elected as the next president of the party.

She has now pulled back, on the instruction of the ANC, saying that it is not the time to speak about succession.

But she believes that, in principle, it is time for a woman to lead the ANC.

Mbete acknowledges that the country is "not in a good place" after President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle and the resulting downgrades by ratings agencies.

Some in the ANC have made light of the downgrades, with Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane telling an ANC Youth League rally: "The West can’t dictate to us. The rand falls. It fell in apartheid [times] and we will pick it up again now."

But Mbete says the ANC is aware it cannot pretend that a downgrade does not matter and it cannot be wished away.

"At the end of the day, it affects people’s lives. It matters what they are able to do with the R10 [that] they have.

"There are commentators who can afford to sit on the sidelines and have those comments about [whether we should even be listening to ratings agencies], but the issue is what do we do to respond to that which affects our people ... their economic standing and ability to survive and to actually improve their lives."