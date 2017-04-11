The 10 tests awaiting Gigaba that will tell us which way the wind is blowing
The new finance minister can win the respect of the markets, or find favour with crony capitalists
Already, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has changed his tone since his opening gambit: radical economic transformation has not been mentioned since his first media conference on April 1.
A week later, he was saying all the right things: expenditure ceilings will remain in place; fiscal policy will be unchanged; governance in state-owned enterprises improved; and the structural reforms to the economy his predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, promised in February 2016 will materialise.
Gigaba is young and ambitious, with presidential aspirations, and wants to succeed as finance minister. The market also wants him to succeed — or rather conform — and is piling on the pressure.
In the coming weeks and months, key decisions will tell us which way he is leaning between winning respect in the market and satisfying the groups of crony capitalists that everyone believes put him in the Treasury.
There are 10 tests Gigaba will face in the short term:
1. Director-general
His first telling decision will be who he chooses as director-general and what process he follows to appoint the person. Gigaba has told Treasury officials that he would prefer an insider, but if his opening statements last week were any indication, his backers — which include President Jacob Zuma — want to see a change of the guard at the Treasury. It is widely speculated in political circles that former Eskom CE Brian Molefe is tipped for the job.
2. Investor roadshow
Gigaba needs an investor roadshow urgently. With the plug pulled on the last one in such a calamitous manner, and two credit rating downgrades since, he needs to make contact with investors. But apart from assuring them of policy continuity, he also needs a credible growth story.
“It is an imperative that SA find a better balance between spending on consumption and investment.”
Gordhan, who had kept the downgrades at bay, was yet to persuade the agencies that the solutions for growth he put forward could fly. For Gigaba, it is going to be far harder.
Rating cuts can be a downward spiral: the more desperately growth is required, the more the subinvestment rating grades choke off growth, undermine investment and confidence and increase inflation, with the result that interest rates rise. While Gordhan could at least make the case for the "green shoots" that were starting to emerge, Gigaba will have to make the case against economic stagnation.
3. Make friends with business
In finding "a good story to tell", Gigaba will need business to help him tell it. But business is deeply sceptical of his motives and the motives for the reshuffle, and while it will always be happy to engage, it is far from ready to vouch for Gigaba to overseas investors.
4. Enforce the Public Finance Management Act
Much of the conflict between Zuma’s allies and Gordhan over the past year has been over the rules and regulations attached to the Public Finance Management Act. The Treasury has stepped in countless times to block unlawful transactions, prevent deviations from contracts and rein in state-owned enterprises.
It is this area — far more than tinkering with budget allocations, which can only really be done in October, when the medium-term budget policy statement is tabled — where the danger to public finances lies.
The extent to which Gigaba enforces the act will have a longer-term effect on public finances. In the short term, it will determine whether the Treasury clamps down on corruption or condones it. It will also affect how many senior Treasury staff are prepared to stay and work with him if the law is flouted.
5. State-owned enterprises
Some immediate tests have already landed on his desk. The SABC has requested another loan guarantee as it faces the imminent prospect of running out of cash.
While Gigaba has little option but to provide it, the conditions he attaches will be instructive.
At South African Airways (SAA) he also faces immediate pressure. Who gets appointed as the airline’s CEO will be closely watched. SAA’s notorious chairwoman, Dudu Myeni, is supposed to leave the board by August and be replaced. As her presence on the board has been a necessary condition for Zuma, how this resolves will be worth watching.
And what will Gigaba do about Denel’s court application to compel him to approve its joint venture with VR Laser Asia, a company in which the sole shareholder is a Gupta associate? He will have to decide whether to oppose it or to sign it off.
There is also the audit of all transactions of more than R10m at all state-owned enterprises, initiated by Kenneth Brown, the now retired chief procurement officer. This includes an audit of all Eskom’s coal contracts, including those signed with the Gupta company Tegeta.
6. Loan guarantees
Gigaba has the authority to extend loan guarantees to state-owned enterprises without going to Parliament to make an appropriation. These are reflected in the government’s contingent liabilities, which are being watched closely by the ratings agencies and have been flagged as a risk and a reason for another possible downgrade.
The extent to which guarantees grow and the conditions attached to them will be a critical test of how Gigaba is viewed by the market.
7. Radical rhetoric
The crazy rhetoric of the ANC Youth League and some Cabinet ministers for radical economic transformation is raising risk perceptions day by day.
Every statement Gigaba makes about unchanged fiscal policy will immediately be undercut by careless rabble-rousers. The closer to the ANC national conference we get, and the more Zuma’s allies rally publicly to defend him, the louder the noise will get.
Gigaba will need to persuade his comrades to tone down the rhetoric.
8. Expenditure ceiling
In October, we will know whether Gigaba has persuaded his cabinet colleagues of the value of sticking to the expenditure ceiling, a key pillar of fiscal policy at present.
With some departments of key Zuma allies — such as water and sanitation — already in deep trouble, holding the line is going to be difficult in a world in which the authority of the Treasury has been undermined significantly.
9. Public sector wages
The three-year wage agreement expires at the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year. This means new negotiations should begin in 2017 to inform the budgeting process.
It is an imperative that SA find a better budget balance in the future between spending on consumption and investment. Wages for public servants now consume 40% of the budget.
But with Faith Muthambi now in charge of public service and administration, there is a heightened risk that the wage bill could go further awry. Muthambi oversaw the Department of Communications with reckless abandon, with the result that the SABC is now deep in financial crisis.
10. Energy sector
Eskom has indicated its intention to proceed with a nuclear procurement despite the evidence in the Integrated Resource Plan modelling that if renewable energy were allowed to grow at a faster pace, then no nuclear energy would be needed until 2050.
The costs of the nuclear energy plan are unknown and uncertain as new nuclear energy globally has wildly overrun budgets. To do the build, Eskom will need fresh loan guarantees, which will again affect contingent liabilities.
