The 10 tests awaiting Gigaba that will tell us which way the wind is blowing

Already, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has changed his tone since his opening gambit: radical economic transformation has not been mentioned since his first media conference on April 1.

A week later, he was saying all the right things: expenditure ceilings will remain in place; fiscal policy will be unchanged; governance in state-owned enterprises improved; and the structural reforms to the economy his predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, promised in February 2016 will materialise.

Gigaba is young and ambitious, with presidential aspirations, and wants to succeed as finance minister. The market also wants him to succeed — or rather conform — and is piling on the pressure.

In the coming weeks and months, key decisions will tell us which way he is leaning between winning respect in the market and satisfying the groups of crony capitalists that everyone believes put him in the Treasury.

There are 10 tests Gigaba will face in the short term:

1. Director-general

His first telling decision will be who he chooses as director-general and what process he follows to appoint the person. Gigaba has told Treasury officials that he would prefer an insider, but if his opening statements last week were any indication, his backers — which include President Jacob Zuma — want to see a change of the guard at the Treasury. It is widely speculated in political circles that former Eskom CE Brian Molefe is tipped for the job.

2. Investor roadshow

Gigaba needs an investor roadshow urgently. With the plug pulled on the last one in such a calamitous manner, and two credit rating downgrades since, he needs to make contact with investors. But apart from assuring them of policy continuity, he also needs a credible growth story.