Why ANC MPs should vote their conscience in the no-confidence motion

There are two aspects of Mantashe’s remarks that are disconcerting, and invite comment. The first is that he uses a war metaphor to stop ANC MPs acting on their moral convictions. Comparing party politics to warfare is inappropriate. There is no doubt that there is a lot of competition and verbal skirmishes between rival parties, but this still does not make politics the same as war.

Politics in a constitutional democracy is about winning the support of citizens for your political vision and policies. The only power appropriate in a democratic dispensation is the power of persuasion.

Political parties have the right to persuade citizens, and even political opponents, that their vision and policies are best for the country. To equate politics with war, and to appeal to tactics relevant only in armed conflict, is inappropriate.

Even if politics could be likened to war, the ANC would still have been wrong to call on its members to ignore their moral instincts. This was clearly illustrated in both Nazi Germany and apartheid SA, where people involved in atrocities tried to defend their immoral conduct, by claiming they were simply obeying the orders of their military commanders. In both cases, such a justification of unethical conduct was found wanting. Even in war, ethics apply.

Both in politics and war, people cannot simply switch off their conscience. Should they do so, history will not judge them kindly.

The second disconcerting aspect is that Mantashe implies obedience to the ANC and its command structure over-rides the moral conscience of its MPs. The highest loyalty of the president of the country, and of all MPs, should be to the Constitution of SA. In fact, that is what the President, his Cabinet and MPs all have pledged when they took their Oath of Office.