Tshwane metro rebuffs Gauteng MEC’s mediation offer in Samwu strike
The option is not an alternative to the decision to take the bargaining council decision on review, executive mayor Cilliers Brink says
The City of Tshwane has rejected attempts by the Gauteng government to mediate in the unlawful industrial action by the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) that has dragged on for nearly two months.
In a letter to Gauteng co-operative & traditional affairs MEC Mzi Khumalo dated September 15, which Business Day has seen, Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink writes: “In your letter you propose to act as an independent mediator between Samwu and the City of Tshwane to try to facilitate the resolution of the dispute. I appreciate this offer ... Nevertheless, I regret to inform you that I do not believe that mediation facilitated by the Gauteng provincial government is likely to resolve this crisis .....
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.