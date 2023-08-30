Samwu’s illegal strike a ‘criminal assault’ on cash-strapped Tshwane metro
In the past 48 hours, two waste removal trucks have been torched, and this has badly affected service delivery, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink
30 August 2023 - 13:52
The illegal and violent wage strike in Tshwane, which has been ongoing for more than a month and is affecting service delivery, is showing no sign of letting up.
Mayor Cilliers Brink says the metro will not cower in the face of Samwu’s “terror” tactics as there was no money to implement the disputed salary deal...
