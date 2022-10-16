×

National / Labour

Car manufacturers sign three-year pay deal with Numsa

Union squeezes out a further R10,000 one-off taxable cash gratuity in above-inflation deal

16 October 2022 - 16:25 Luyolo Mkentane

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has signed a three-year above-inflation wage deal with the country’s car manufacturers that saw the union squeezing out a further R10,000 in one-off taxable cash gratuity from their employers.

The union, SA's biggest with a membership of over 400,000, and the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (Ameo), which represents Toyota Motors SA, Nissan, Isuzu, Ford, VW SA, BMW SA and Mercedes-Benz, signed a pay deal that will see workers getting rises of 8.5% in the first year backdated to July 1...

