Eskom and unions to meet one last time in bid to ‘find each other’

04 June 2023 - 18:04 Luyolo Mkentane

Eskom management and leaders of unions demanding higher wages at the ailing power utility will engage in an extended negotiation process after parties could not reach agreement during the final round of talks in May.

Representatives of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity, together with Eskom negotiators, are set to meet at the central bargaining forum on June 13 and 14 for a final session as they hope to agree on a wage deal...

