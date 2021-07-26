National / Labour SALARY INCREASES Government gets public sector wage agreement over the line Nehawu declines to sign wage deal, but other parties make up a majority BL PREMIUM

After three months of talks the government has reached a deal with a majority of public sector employees, with the “interim” one-year wage deal to be implemented as early as Tuesday.

With the Public Servants Association (PSA) announcing on Monday that it would sign the deal, the threshold of 50% was reached...