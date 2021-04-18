National / Labour Public Servants Association threatens industrial action over 0% wage offer Action threatened after the government formally tables a 0% wage increase for the 2021/2022 financial year BL PREMIUM

The Public Servants Association (PSA), one of the country’s largest public sector union representing over 235,000 workers, has threatened to go on strike after the government formally tabled a 0% wage increase for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The offer was tabled during negotiations at the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on Thursday, a move that could put it in direct confrontation with the unions that have already taken it to court for defying earlier agreements...