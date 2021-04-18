Public Servants Association threatens industrial action over 0% wage offer
Action threatened after the government formally tables a 0% wage increase for the 2021/2022 financial year
18 April 2021 - 16:44
The Public Servants Association (PSA), one of the country’s largest public sector union representing over 235,000 workers, has threatened to go on strike after the government formally tabled a 0% wage increase for the 2021/2022 financial year.
The offer was tabled during negotiations at the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on Thursday, a move that could put it in direct confrontation with the unions that have already taken it to court for defying earlier agreements...
