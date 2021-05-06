News & Fox Public sector wages: state your piece Pay increases far above inflation, given to the public sector since 2007, and ultimately paid for by taxpayers, are not affordable. But the government’s call for an increase freeze has enraged the unions, who have threatened to strike. The minister has put the ball into the court of public opinion. Will it work? BL PREMIUM

Civil society is backing the move by public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu to canvass public opinion to break the deadlock in the public sector wage talks.The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has written to Mchunu, urging him to "stand his ground" over a zero pay increase, and has outlined "factors that support this stance", says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. The public and taxpayers, he adds, are largely responsible for footing the "bloated government wage bill" so "it is only right that they have input when it comes to public service salaries and bonuses".Deadlock was reached at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council recently, when the government tabled a 0% cost-of-living adjustment for 2021/2022.In a novel move, Mchunu then called on the public to propose ways to break the impasse.Cosatu unions and the Public Servants Association (PSA) were, of course, incensed. Between them they represent most of the 1.3-million public servants. Their wage bill was a...