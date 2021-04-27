Public service unions to give talks over 0% wage offer a chance
27 April 2021 - 18:39
Labour federation Cosatu says it will give negotiations over government’s 0% wage increase a chance, an indication that unions are leaning towards hammering out a wage deal rather than take to the streets.
The parties hit a deadlock during wage negotiations at the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on Friday, when unions rejected the state’s formal offer of a 0% cost of living adjustment for the 2021/2022 financial year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now