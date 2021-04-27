National / Labour Public service unions to give talks over 0% wage offer a chance BL PREMIUM

Labour federation Cosatu says it will give negotiations over government’s 0% wage increase a chance, an indication that unions are leaning towards hammering out a wage deal rather than take to the streets.

The parties hit a deadlock during wage negotiations at the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on Friday, when unions rejected the state’s formal offer of a 0% cost of living adjustment for the 2021/2022 financial year...