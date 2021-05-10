National State pensions ‘payment holiday’ an option to ease financial headwinds, economist says Government must consider three-year payment holiday to raise money for public sector wage increases, says Duma Gqubule BL PREMIUM

The government must consider implementing a three-year payment holiday on the public servants’ pension fund to raise the money it needs to pay public sector wage increases, economist Duma Gqubule told the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) at the weekend.

After the parties hit a deadlock during wage negotiations at the bargaining council on April 23 the parties agreed to embark on facilitated negotiations...